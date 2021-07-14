Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $322,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -642.24 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.16.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

