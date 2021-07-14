Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $370,763.64.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $332,577.70.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $353,765.88.

Shares of OSH stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 14,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,032. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

