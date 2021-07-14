Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Ann Mather Sells 3,306 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.59. 449,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,338. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion and a PE ratio of -9.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $375,721,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $34,058,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.