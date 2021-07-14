Bradley Herring Sells 5,940 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $553,370.40.

NYSE FOUR traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $93.76. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,491. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after buying an additional 932,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 610,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

