Bradley Herring Sells 5,940 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $553,370.40.
NYSE FOUR traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $93.76. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,491. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $104.11.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
