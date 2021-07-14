Elrond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.87 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $35.87 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $83.47 or 0.00254676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00036381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00035767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004735 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,066,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,114,820 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

