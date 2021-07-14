ImageCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,773.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $264,159.74 and $139,773.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,293,627 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

