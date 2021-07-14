Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,492.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $24.57 or 0.00074973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $25,492.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00042011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00114745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00150739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,744.01 or 0.99900345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.73 or 0.00948036 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,284,886 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

