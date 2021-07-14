Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Drops By 99.7%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 22,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 905,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,647,734. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.