Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Down 99.0% in June

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,380. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

