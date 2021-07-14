iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $52,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.81. 34,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

