Financial Architects Inc Acquires 31,389 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 325.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,389 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.51% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock remained flat at $$49.37 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,563. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.