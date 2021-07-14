Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 35,952 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,952 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 541,720 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,972,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after acquiring an additional 88,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

