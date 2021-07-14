Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.04. The company had a trading volume of 274,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $313.24 and a 12-month high of $439.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

