Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $25.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,645.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,460.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,640.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

