Financial Architects Inc Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,524.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.5% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $669.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,664,636. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $627.96. The firm has a market cap of $645.01 billion, a PE ratio of 668.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,679,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

