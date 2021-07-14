Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,756. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

