Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 1.6% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,065,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,335,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 44,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,459. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.