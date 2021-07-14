Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $12.91 Million Investment in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,498,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,994,000.

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,224. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

