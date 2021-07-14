Zacks: Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. LKQ posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.