Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,973. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

