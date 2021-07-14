Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 125,000 Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Drive Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

DS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

DS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,189. The company has a market cap of $251.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

