Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Position Increased by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 917.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376,152 shares during the period. Ovintiv comprises 5.9% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned 0.58% of Ovintiv worth $36,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. 85,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.26.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.