Darwin Global Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 286,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,000. MacroGenics accounts for 1.8% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

