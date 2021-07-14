Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 275.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of PRPH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

