Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) Director Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSTK traded down $8.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.15. 66,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,915. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

