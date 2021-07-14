Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.59 Million in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 259,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Northern Star Investment Corp. II accounts for 1.0% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $30,234,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $13,000,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,000,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,648. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

