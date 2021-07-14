Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits Sells 4,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00.

NYSE:DDOG traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.69. 74,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,103. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

