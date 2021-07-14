Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 248,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

