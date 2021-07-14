Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,004 shares during the quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGACU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. 590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.