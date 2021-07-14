KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 4,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,648. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $543.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,128.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,677 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

