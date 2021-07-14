Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,061,821 View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,061,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,000. View accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of View at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get View alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 4,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,843. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.