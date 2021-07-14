Beaconlight Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,556 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. Universal Display accounts for approximately 0.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 34.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $214.03. 2,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $147.82 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.38.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

