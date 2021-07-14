Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $87.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. cut its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616,456 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties makes up 0.4% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $87,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,702,000 after buying an additional 379,024 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 467,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,685,000 after acquiring an additional 699,077 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 2,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $1,729,437.50. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

