Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises approximately 2.5% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Etsy worth $21,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.08. 98,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,588. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

