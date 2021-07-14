Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Barry Schuler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $876,000.00.

Shares of U stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.95. 104,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,541. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 449.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

