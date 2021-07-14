Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $1,243,300.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.66, for a total value of $1,243,300.00.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26.

NYSE VEEV traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $315.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 144.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.53 and a 52 week high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

