American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 56,346 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02.
Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $38.99.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter.
AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
