American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 56,346 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter.

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

