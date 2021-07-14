Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Director Michael James Graves Sells 300,000 Shares

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,878,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MMAT traded up 0.30 on Wednesday, reaching 4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,584,656. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of 0.42 and a 1-year high of 21.76. The stock has a market cap of $340.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 11.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 105.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company's products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a revolutionary transparent conductive film; and holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component.

