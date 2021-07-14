Progeny 3 Inc. Decreases Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Progeny 3 Inc. trimmed its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,697 shares during the quarter. Denison Mines accounts for approximately 0.2% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 903,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

DNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 53,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,822,243. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

