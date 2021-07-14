Palo Alto Investors LP Raises Stock Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Magenta Therapeutics makes up about 0.3% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 1,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,454. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

