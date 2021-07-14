Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is Palo Alto Investors LP’s 6th Largest Position

Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893,929 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for 5.5% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 3.67% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $96,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 111,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,310 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,739,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,329. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.