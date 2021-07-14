Palo Alto Investors LP Raises Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. Prothena makes up about 2.5% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Prothena were worth $43,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,142 shares of company stock worth $7,217,792 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. 6,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

