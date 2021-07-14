IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0010

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $121,418.70 and approximately $3,809.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00849150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005354 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

