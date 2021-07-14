Dynamite Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $138,619.94 and $78,753.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00225825 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001318 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.13 or 0.00806834 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

