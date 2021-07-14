Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,531. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.62 and a fifty-two week high of $295.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.82.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

