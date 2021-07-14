Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Running Oak Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Running Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.86.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.79. 49,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,135. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $178.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

