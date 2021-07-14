Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Update

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REXR traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $58.82. 19,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

