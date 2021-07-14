AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 935,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,401. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $179.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 574,806 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $11,334,000. Institutional investors own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

MITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

