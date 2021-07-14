Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Short Interest Update

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 11,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 246,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,184,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 44,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,639. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.78 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

