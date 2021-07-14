Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.76

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 18418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $831.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

